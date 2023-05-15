Mr. Robert Lee “Bobby” Feltman, Sr., 57, of Newnan, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Born May 15, 1965, in Newnan, son of Melba Warren and the late Melvin Feltman. Bobby was a member of Change Church. He enjoyed joking and laughing, playing pool, riding motorcycles, and loved his 2015 Mustang GT 5.0. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, J. T. Warren; niece, Raylin Goodall; and nephew, Yates Goodall.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiance, Stephanie Daley; sons, Tristan Feltman (Lindsey), Matthew Feltman, Robert Lee Feltman, Jr., and Ryan Daley; sister, Angie Bass (Ronnie), Christi Rinaldi (Shane), and Trisha Warner (Mark); grandchildren, Nathan Brogdon and Sam Crowe; and numerous other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Chapel, with Pastor T. J. Boyd officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Lee “Bobby” Feltman, please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.