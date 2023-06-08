Robert Joseph Matthews, 30, of Newnan, Georgia passed away unexpectedly June 6, 2023. Robert was a beloved son, brother and friend to all.
Robert was a 2011 graduate of Newnan High School. He worked for his family-owned business, Matthews Cleaning Service, most of his working career. He was known for his infectious smile, laughter, beautiful blue eyes and willingness to give to others.
His hobbies included fishing and golfing with his dad & mom and family. Robert had a strong love for his animals Smokey and Lorelei. Robert was born October 2, 1992, in Newnan GA. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Joe Guy and Billie Ruth Guy of Newnan, GA.
He is survived by his parents Mark and Robin Matthews of Wedowee, AL; sisters, Stephanie Dix (Matt) of Springhill, TN and Erin Haynes (Mike) of Moreland, GA; nephews Conner Rochester and Myles Dix; nieces Bayli Dix and Avery Haynes; grandparents Rob and Lucille Matthews of Newnan, GA and many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
A beautiful soul who loved with his whole heart.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) at Mills Chapel Baptist Church, 85 Country Club Rd. Newnan, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. till service time.
