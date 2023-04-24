Robert Edward Davis, known by family and friends as Bobby, passed away peacefully in the early hours on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home in Newnan. Bobby was born June 29, 1942, in Newnan, to the late Robert Alton Davis and Lucille Eidson Davis.
Along with his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother, Danny Davis. He is survived by his brother, Larry Davis; niece, Leigh Ann Templeton (Rick), nephews, Jamie Davis (Stacy) and Chad Davis (Carla) and his sister-in-law, Betty Davis. He is also survived by his extended family.
The funeral service celebrating Bobby's life is Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Myers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until service time at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
