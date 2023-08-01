Robert D. Beale “Rob”, age 65, passed away suddenly at his home in Sharpsburg, Georgia on July 6th.
Rob is survived by his mother, Rosie, and his brother, Dan (Andrea), his beloved wife, Danna, and his stepchildren--Cody, Anna, Noah, and Lucas, as well as his two adult children, Jon and Savannah, and their mother, Angel.
Additionally, he would want his adult children's spouses, Tian and Dylan remembered, as he greatly loved them and considered them his children. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and sister, Toni.
Born in Texas to Charles Robert Beale and Rosie Lee Beale. After high school, Rob spent a couple of years in California but returned to Florida and joined the family business. He became a very successful businessman, helping first to manage and then expand the business over his thirty years of employment. He loved his family above all else and was never happier than when he was simply “at home." He enjoyed cooking, fishing, travel, music, politics, and he knew his way around a BBQ. His motto was "If you feed them...well...they will come." Just ask the kids. Those who truly knew Rob knew he had a dark and equally wicked sense of humor, loved a good joke, was firm in his beliefs and discipline, but he wholly and unconditionally supported those he loved with all his heart.
To say that Rob will be sorely missed by both family and friends would be an understatement of immense proportion.
Services will be August 5th, from 1:00-3:00 at Lake Redwine Clubhouse
Address 10 Redwine Plantation Dr. Newnan, GA