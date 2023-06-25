Richard Lee Medley, 80 of Newnan passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at his home. He was born January 28, 1943 in Columbus, GA to the late Robert Medley and Margaret Langley Medley. After high school Richard served in the U.S. Air Force and later retired from Northwest Airlines.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Medley; daughter, Melanie Cosby; grandchildren, Richard James Nasser and Rima Lefebvre; brother, Eugene Medley.
A celebration of Richard’s Life will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.