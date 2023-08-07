Richard Carsten Miller, 74, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, passed away August 2, 2023. He was born on September 4, 1948, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Frank and Dorothy Miller.
In 1967 following high school Richard was drafted into the US Army and served in a rifle platoon in 2nd BN, 18th Infantry Regiment, 1st US Infantry Division in and around Saigon in 1968 and 1969 moving from rank of E-1 private to sergeant. His company was assigned to support combat operations as well as training of the South Vietnamese ARVN 5th Division soldiers. It was in this assignment he received injuries leading to the award of a Purple Heart and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm device medals among others.
On returning from his combat tour Richard began working at Delta Airlines. Assignments in the Air Cargo group provided bookends to his 32-year career leading him through air cargo, gate agent, service quality, and finally back to the air cargo assignment from which he retired. After retirement he enjoyed meeting with his former coworkers monthly to tell tall tales about their work adventures.
Richard was introduced by friends to his lifelong partner, Gloria Walthall, in April 1969. They were married in Atlanta, GA in July 1970 and remained together until his passing. Richard and Gloria quickly settled in Sharpsburg, GA and established their family which grew to include Laura, Emily, and Jonathan and a shifting collection of pets. The family was well-known and loved in the community and were active in their church, Sonrise Baptist church in Newnan, GA.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Gloria W. Miller née Walthall; children, Laura (Jason) Kempf, Emily (Don) Krapohl and Jonathan (Heather) Miller; grandchildren, Nicholas (Alexis) Kempf, Alexis Kempf, Zachary Kempf, Ella Krapohl, Ava Krapohl and Cierra Miller; as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1: 00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.
