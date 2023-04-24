Reva "Lynne" McDonald, age 63, of Sharpsburg, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 11, 1959, to the late Frank Slaughter Jr. and Marjorie Ann Kelley Slaughter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Ballard.
Lynne was a dedicated member of New Heights Baptist Church where she was a secretary and also played the piano, prior to working for the church; for over 20 years she dedicated her days to at-home day care taking care of so many children she loved. In her personal time, she was happiest anytime she spent together with her precious
grandchildren, cooking, decorating and going to lunch (especially at The Fried Tomato Buffet).
She is survived by her loving husband, Darrell McDonald; children, Tara Ballard (Rob Lines), Lindsay Gartner (Michael) and Jaried McDonald (Amanda); grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, Matthew, Conner, Brady, Elliana, Logan and Jaried Jr.; sister, Teresa Norris (Ros); niece, Abby; nephew, Trevor-John; and the entire bonus McDonald family.
The funeral will be held at New Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Evans officiating. A memorial slideshow will be played while guests are seated. Interment will immediately follow at New Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to March of Dimes in Lynne's name.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com.
