Rebecca Lynn Estep, born June 30, 1962, passed away on April 5, 2023, surrounded by family. Rebecca, aka Becky and Bec, was a beloved daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Louie B. Estep, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Estep; brother, Jeff Estep and his wife Marie; sister, Lisa Jackson and her husband Todd; brother Steve Estep and his wife Pattie; three grandchildren, Brianna Rae White, Hunter Lee Shaw, and Colton Miles Shaw; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Rebecca was a member of Sargent Baptist Church and also a member of several senior groups.
The memorial service celebrating Becky's life is Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it was Becky's wish to have memorial contributions be made to Sargent Baptist Church-Building Fund, P.O. Box 189, Sargent, GA 30275. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
