Dr. Ralph Warren Hajosy, age 90, died at home in Atlanta, on April 30, 2023. Born Feb. 12, 1933, in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, he was the son of Louis Stephen Hajosy Sr. and Grace Lord Hajosy, and the oldest of three brothers. He spent much of his childhood hunting and fishing, as well as training for a future as a concert pianist. He graduated from Woodbury High School, where he was allowed to read books independently in the school attic as long as he came back to class when a test was given. He remained an avid reader throughout his life.
Ralph enrolled in All State’s Teacher’s College to study music, before deciding he wanted to be a doctor. He transferred to Emory University in order to fulfill the prerequisites for medical school. Without obtaining a bachelor’s degree, he was admitted to the Medical College of Georgia, where he was the youngest in his class. He graduated in three years at the age of 25 in 1958. He subsequently gained his residency training as an Air Force officer serving at Labrador, Wyoming and Texas bases.
Ralph returned to Georgia to establish an orthopedic practice in Griffin which lasted for over 30 years. After retiring from medicine, the well-loved “Doc Hajosy” continued to maintain his farm and other businesses. He took up sailing and enjoyed hosting family and friends in the British Virgin Islands. He and his wife moved to Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, where they established Two Swans Farm, living there until his declining health necessitated moving to Atlanta.
Ralph leaves behind a loving family of which he was very proud, including his wife, Nancey Green Leigh; children, Teresa Hajosy, Ralph Hajosy Jr. and Rebecca Hajosy; stepdaughters, Leigh Preston and Kenan Morrissey; and nine grandchildren. He taught them to fish, to select a quality hammer, to invest, to love nature and to be thankful. He took great interest in helping them prepare for their futures.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his brothers, Roger A. Hajosy and Louis Stephen Hajosy Jr. The three Hajosy brothers were lifelong adventurers, seeking the best fishing in Alaska, Argentina and places in between.
A kind and generous man, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be deeply missed.