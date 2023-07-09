Rachel I. Willingham, 81 of Newnan, GA passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born October 21, 1941 in East Point, GA to the late Fred D. Salter and Gertrude McGahee Salter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey A. Willingham and son-in-law, Buck Mathews. Rachel worked for over 50 years as a hairdresser and was a member of Elim Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, La'Nette Mathews and Melisa Wimett & her husband Carroll; grandchildren, Benjamin Wimett, Matthew Wimett and Amber Wimett; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Salter.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA with Rev. Mike Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until service hour on Monday.
