Rachael P. Cole, of Sharpsburg, Ga, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. She was born in Newnan on May 15, 1955, to the late Joe E. Pope, Sr., and Clara Nell (Ashley) Floyd. She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, and siblings.
Rachael served in the banking industry in Newnan and Sharpsburg for over thirty years. She was a graduate of Newnan High School and the Georgia Banking School. Her warmth and personality preceded her everywhere she went; she served her community over the years in various volunteer roles, including Sharpsburg Baptist Church, Special Olympics, and the Rutledge Center. An avid reader, she shared her love of books with family and friends.
Following her retirement in 2014, she didn't slow down; her energy and affection went to her flowers, her rock garden, and her jewelry making business, Charmies by Cole. She became a fixture at craft fairs in the area, a bright pink banner and a smile greeting every customer. She was a people person; remembering names, relations, and interactions. Rachael connected with everyone that spoke to her, and was a great listener. Held in the highest regard, she will be missed greatly, but we are warmed by her memory and her love for us.
