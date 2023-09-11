It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phyllis Kay Shepherd, a beloved wife, mother, and sister. Phyllis departed this world on September 6, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 65 years old.
Born on March 27, 1958, in Urbana, Illinois, Phyllis was the cherished daughter of Peter Raymond Ponton and Melva Florence Baughman Ponton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Melvin Ray Ponton, and sister, Nancy Marie Shoup.
Phyllis spent her early years in Marion, IL, going on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. There, she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and an inductee into the Phi Lambda Theta and Kappa Omicron Phi honor societies. She went on to earn Masters degrees in Behavior Disorders and Learning Disabilities at Roosevelt University in Chicago.
She served as a special education teacher at the Jack London School in Wheeling, IL before moving to England and becoming a Vocational Assessment administrator for the Department of Defense Dependents Schools system at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. There she met her husband, Jacob N. Shepherd III. They were married in Las Vegas, NV in 1987 and enjoyed 36 years of happy life together. Their son, Jacob N. Shepherd IV ("James") was born in Monterey, CA in 1989. Life took their little family to Clovis, NM, Monterey, CA, Bonn, Germany, and Alamogordo, NM before moving them to Newnan, GA in 1998. Phyllis was the founding President of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter in Clovis, and a board member of the American Embassy Women's Group in Bonn, Germany. She was an active member of Newnan First United Methodist Church, serving on the administrative board, as a long-time kitchen volunteer for Wednesday Night Supper, teacher of the Joy Sunday School class, treasurer of the Seekers Sunday School class, and as a member of the Women's Circle. She was a long-time member and Distinguished President of the Kiwanis Club of Coweta County, and a member of the Newnan Reading Circle.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jacob N. Shepherd III, her son, Jacob N. Shepherd IV, each of Newnan, GA, and her sister, Ruth Ann Flores of Chicago IL.
In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, and traveling. Over the last few years, she visited Alaska, Canada, Panama, England, France, Italy, Greece, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Fiji.
The memorial service is at Newnan First United Methodist Church in Newnan, GA on September 27, 2023, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Newnan First United Methodist Church in Phyllis' honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580