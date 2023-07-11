Peggy Marie Anderson, beloved wife, mother, and Nana entered eternal rest
Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peggy, a Newnan resident, was born in Spartanburg, SC on July 5, 1945.
After moving to Georgia, she enjoyed dancing, playing with friends, and attending church at The Baptist Tabernacle in Atlanta, where she was baptized. While attending Fulton High in Atlanta, she participated in talent shows and was crowned the ROTC Military Ball Queen. At Russell High in East Point, Peggy was a member of the Russellette dance team, dancing during school and sporting events. But Peggy would tell you, her most memorable moment in high school was when she met the love of her life, Phil Anderson. Peggy and Phil became inseparable and were soon married. Residing in East Point, College Park, Fayetteville, and Newnan, they raised two daughters, Tonya and Michelle. Peggy enjoyed working with children and was a well-loved and respected preschool teacher in Newnan, working at Unity Baptist Church and Connie’s Little Loves. Peggy an outstanding seamstress, made clothing, gowns, and cheerleading outfits for her daughters. She also enjoyed making beautiful quilts and blankets. An excellent cook, she was well known for her cheese straws, red velvet cupcakes, Christmas cookies, cornbread, casseroles, and cakes. She was a loving and devoted wife and generous Nana to her four grandchildren. She cherished her family and her many gatherings.
Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Randolph Elrod, Father, Gerald Randolph Elrod, and Mother, Grace Marie Clark.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Phillip Morris Anderson of Newnan, Sister, Geraldine Ann Monk of Sharpsburg, Daughters, Tonya Lynn Gregg of Newnan (Tommy), Michelle Ann Treadwell of Newnan (Jack), and her four well loved and cherished grandchildren, Jordan Gregg, Rachel Gregg, Colt Treadwell and Chase Treadwell, all of Newnan.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s Roscoe home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Peggy often made contributions.