Second Corinthians 9:15 tells us "Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!" Peggy Hayes Carter was truly one of God's great gifts to all who knew and loved her. She also joined the list of noted persons who ended their life's journey on their birthday. Moses left this world on his 120th birthday and the great writer Shakespeare died on his 52nd. Peggy would not be impressed by that fact for she found her true happiness among hardworking folks such as herself.
Peggy Hayes Carter began her wonderful life's journey on April 22, 1948, as she was born to Ralph and Edna Crook Shumake. For the next 75 years she lived by God's rule to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you". It was a truth she applied to her home, professional and spiritual life.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father Ralph. Her husband of 50 years, Ronald, went to be with the Lord he loved in 2019.
Peggy's servant spirit led her into a career in the Coweta County Juvenile Court System. She was described by her coworkers as being most compassionate and caring. She saw to the immediate needs of every family that came through the court regardless of the reasons that had brought them there. She had a heart of gold and carried the concerns of all with a mother's heart. "Do unto others...."
Peggy and her family found the center of their faith in their beloved Trinity Baptist Church. She served faithfully for over 40 years. She loved being a part of the choir with her strong alto voice and worked alongside her husband Ronald for the years he was a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. She was instrumental in the organization of the Women's Missionary Union at Trinity. For every task she undertook, she stood strong and was an encourager to those with whom she served. Her faith and dedication to God's church was undeniable.
Peggy served her God first, but nothing was quite as important as the family she nurtured all her life. She is survived by her daughter Pam Dingler and her husband Jeff, her son Eddie Carter, and his wife Allison. Her mother also survives her. She surely was blessed with the lives of her grandchildren Seth Newton and Erin, Carter Hughie and Savannah and Maddie Carter and Bailey Woodruff. Her great-grandchildren were Saige Newton, Amelia Scott, Ivy Calhoun, and Beau Hughie.
The Carter family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Sacred Journey Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother. Ashley McElhanney, Jetrice, and Jan made Peggy's last days filled with loving care and dignity.
True beauty shines in the life of a woman who treasures the value of virtue. The virtuous life and good works of Peggy Carter will be remembered in a service of thankful celebration on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel at McKoon to be led by her beloved pastors Kevin Couch and Rick Duncan. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in historic Oak Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory 770-253-4580.