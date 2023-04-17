Paul Wendell Elkins Sr, 86, of Hull GA died on April 14, 2023.
Son of the late Mildred Williams Elkins and Paul Judson Elkins. Paul is preceded in death by his son Paul Wendell Elkins Jr, and survived by his wife Rebecca Richardson Elkins, daughter Pamela Elkins, sister Freida Elkins Palmer, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Paul was born October 13, 1936, and grew up in Newnan GA. He served in the Army for ten years, during Korean and Vietnam wartimes. Paul was a devout Baptist, never met a stranger, was a strong communicator and storyteller, and had a witty sense of humor.
He was a jeweler and leader for over three decades. Paul was an avid reader of everything historic, especially books on WW2. He cared about his community, was an active member of the Hull City Council for 13 years, and Mayor for five years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday April 17th at Lord and Stephens East in Athens GA. Family will receive friends from 10am to 11am. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am. Graveside internment will be same day at 3pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan GA.
The service will be officiated by Pastor David Cloud and Pastor Randy Crowe. Pallbearers Charles Dooley, Tony Griggs, Ricky Jarrell, Leonard Weaver, Roger Thrasher, Mike Reilly. Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com