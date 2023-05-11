Patrick Henry McNeil, 72, of Newnan passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Sacred Journey Hospice. He was born April 18, 1951, in Newnan to the late Howard Augustus McNeil, Jr. & Katherine Hill McNeil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John McNeil.
Pat grew up in Newnan where he graduated from Newnan High School. He attended Southern Polytechnic Institute in Marietta. He spent his professional career working as a nuclear reactor operator. Growing up, he was a member of Newnan First United Methodist Church and later in life joined Emory Chapel United Methodist.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Rev. T.J. Boyd officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Rather than flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newnan First United Methodist Church, 33 Greenville St, Newnan, GA 30263.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include children, Renee (Evan) Horton, William (Timmi) McNeil, Tyler (Sarah) Hendrix, Shelly (Tom) True; grandchildren, Addy Horton, Brooklyn Horton, Travis McNeil, Georgia McNeil, Brantley Olson, Layla Rae Hendrix, Katie Pattison, Nicole Pattison; nieces, nephews and extended family.
