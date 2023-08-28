Patricia “Pat” Johnson

Patricia "Pat" Joan Johnson, age 56, of Newnan went to be with the lord unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2023.
She was born on May 25, 1967, to Geraldine Neill and the late Bobby Blair. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jo Henley.
She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her. When she wasn't cooking Sunday dinners for her family, she loved to watch dirt track racing, especially when her husband, Rusty, and grandson, Logan, were involved. She also enjoyed fishing, reading, horseback riding, watching her Hallmark Shows and movies, and hanging out with her dogs, Buddy, Toby and Scooter; cats, Ollie and Molly; and her squirrel, Nutty.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Rusty Johnson; children, Randy "PNut" Johnson (Brandi), Christina Truitt (Jody) and Jessy Thacker (Ronnie); mother, Geraldine Neill; bonus children, Johnathan and Jeremy Flournoy; grandchildren, Caden, Logan, Rileigh, Maddie, Carlee, Colby, Brianna, Bentley, Cohen, Emma and Amberly; brothers, Junior Blair, David Blair and Ricky Neill; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Paul Dennis officiating with interment following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory | 770-253-4580