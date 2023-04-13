Patricia was born on March 13, 1960, at the US Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. Daughter of John Hughes Stevenson and D.C. Connor Stevenson of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Patty graduated high school in St. Pete, afterward attending the University of Indiana where she obtained a degree in Special Education. She became a teacher with the Burwell Program in Newnan, Georgia, and taught in the same classroom for 29 years. Patty had a profound impact on everyone she made connections with, and her students were the biggest beneficiary. Even after her retirement, Patty became a substitute teacher.
Along with her father, Patty is preceded in death by her beloved sister Mindy Stevenson of Minden, Nevada, and stepfather, Ed Culverson of St. Petersburg. Patty is survived by her mother, D.C. Stevenson; husband, Jerry McCrum of Newnan, sons, Sorin and Reven Hutzelman of Newnan, daughter in law Harley Hutzelman of Newnan, stepdaughter Caity Kimbrell and her husband Colt of Carrollton, stepson, David and Leah McCrum of Carrollton, brother, Mike Stevenson of St. Petersburg, niece and nephew Alec and Jane, and Sister Sue Stevenson of California. Patty is also survived by her grandchildren, Connor Smith McCrum, Reiner Hutzelman, Dean, and Adaline Kimbrell. Her grandchildren were her entire world and she loved them dearly.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Patty's name to the Burwell Program at 106 Westside School Road, Newnan, GA 30263. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
