Patricia Bellos MacDougall of Peachtree City, GA was called home to the Lord on May 13, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Pat was born in Nashville, TN in 1947 to the late Phillip Alexis Bellos and Vossie Bellos.
She graduated from East Nashville High School in 1965. She and Alec were married in 1969, and after a few years the couple moved to Detroit, MI. Over the next several years they moved often, finally settling in the Atlanta metro area. She was fiercely devoted to her family, acting as the organizing force that kept them together and on track while also accomplishing a thriving career in banking. Once her children had grown and started families of their own, that devotion expanded to her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to see any of them.
Pat loved the Lord and was always active in her church. When the family settled in Atlanta, Pat’s church was St Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church. She was actively involved in Philoptochos (a women’s philanthropic organization), she baked the communion bread, she helped decorate the church, and she was integral in many other church activities. Pat was awarded The Archangel Michael Honor of the Greek Orthodox Diocese of Atlanta for service to her parish. Besides the Lord and her family, Pat loved to cook. She was always trying new recipes and no one left her house hungry. She was generous with her recipes, sharing them with anyone who wanted to recreate the meals they had enjoyed from Pat’s kitchen. Her hospitality was never lacking.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Victor Bellos; and sister-in-law, Loretta Bellos.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Alec; her daughter, Alexis; and sons, Phillip (Cindy), Chris (Michele) and Patrick (Niki); eight grandchildren: Kenny, Evan, Luke, Marie, Jackson, Annie, Colin and Ben; her brother, Gus (Helen); cousins, Jim Gaddis, Sam Gaddis & Sandra Tellas Pappas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation in Georgia will be held at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269, on Thursday May 18, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm (EST) and will include a Trisagion Service at 6:00pm (EST).
Visitation in Tennessee will be held at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home, 201 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm (CST). Funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00pm (CST), with an interment service at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221, at 2:00pm (CST).
"In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church Building Fund (use the Donation link below, and in the box to the right of the donation amount, note the donation is being made in Pat’s name), or donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org).
