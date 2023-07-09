Mrs. Patricia Ann Beckom, 69, of Newnan passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born October 23, 1953 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harry Fuller and Jean Glenn Fuller. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Becky Fuller.
Patricia grew up in Atlanta, GA. She was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church of Newnan, where she worked in the nursery. She also spent much of her time taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is Monday, July 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan, GA, 30263 with Dr. Ken Norton officiating. The visitation is Monday, July 10, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
Patricia is survived by husband, Jerry Beckom, daughter Sandra Chambers, son Roger (Mandy) Chambers, son Steven (Shanea) Beckom, and daughter Katie (Jacob) Folds; grandchildren Ashley (Taylor) Stanford, Adyson and Adalyn Chambers, Destiny Turner, Leah, Abby, and Braden Beckom, and Chloe and Samantha Folds; Great-Grandchildren Noah Turner and Jovi Jackson. She is also survived by sister Regina (Daryl) Cooper, brother Tommy Fuller, and sister Cathy (Robert) Smith.
