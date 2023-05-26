Pamela Diane Hart-Garcia entered into peaceful rest surrounded by family on May 24, 2023, in Newnan, GA. Pamela was born on May 14, 1968, in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a beloved teacher and yearbook advisor at East Coweta High School for 22 years. She was a devout Christian and now resides with the Lord in her heavenly home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Hart, and her father, Don Edwin Hart.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Nick Garcia of Sharpsburg; daughters, Nicolette Phillips and husband Wesley of Grantville, Alexis Garcia of Sharpsburg, and Adriana Garcia of Sharpsburg; son, Nicholas Garcia of Sharpsburg; sister, Sandra Botzong and husband David of Minden; brother, Donny Hart and wife Mandi of Minden; nieces, Harleigh Hart, Heather McCullough and Amber Yount; nephews, Mason Hart and Maddox Hart; five great-nephews and one great-niece.
The visitation for Pamela will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, Georgia. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Daly officiating.
In lieu of or in addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation for curing stomach cancer.
