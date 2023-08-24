Norma Jean Cox, a beloved soul who touched the lives of many, was born in Starke, Florida, on January 30, 1944. The daughter of Norman and Virginia Merle Starling.
On August 23, 2023, she peacefully passed away at Southwest Christian Care. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her devoted husband of 60 years, Wilton B. “Sonny” Cox.
Norma Jean lived a life filled with love and cherished moments. One of her greatest joys was traveling and creating memories with her friends and family. She loved to read, bake, and spend time with friends.
Her legacy lives on through her two loving sons, Dwain Cox and his wife Donna, and Chance Cox and his wife Amy. Norma Jean was immensely proud of her family, especially her six adoring grandsons: Dustin, Heath, and Joshua Owens, and Tyler, Garrett, and Jesse Cox. Each grandson held a special place in her heart, and she treasured every moment spent with them.
Norma Jean Cox will forever be remembered for her kind spirit, genuine compassion, and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed, but her memory will remain in our hearts. As we say goodbye, we find solace in knowing that she is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Sonny.
A private celebration of life ceremony for immediate family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwest Christian Care (7225 Lester Rd, Union City, GA 30291).