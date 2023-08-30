Mr. Michael "Mike" Orgeron 66, of West Point, formerly of Sharpsburg, GA passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 21, 1957 in Baton Rouge, LA to the late Harold J. Orgeron, Sr. & June Adkins Orgeron.
Mike grew up in Baker, LA and was a 1975 graduate of Baker High School. In 2010, he moved to Sharpsburg, GA to be closer to his daughter and her family. He was employed as a General Manager at ATX Logistics, LLC. He loved his family profoundly, especially his grandchildren, and was always willing to help those in need. He was a cigar aficionado, golfer, LSU football fan, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Through these hobbies he made many dear friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 5:00 pm at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St, Newnan. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Tim Camp officiating. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to SouthCrest Church Newnan, 365 Industrial Park, Newnan, GA 30265 or at www.southcrest.church/give.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Orgeron Woodie & husband Jay of Sharpsburg, Theresa Orgeron Velarde & husband Vinny of Madisonville, LA; brother, Harold J. Orgeron, II & wife Janet of Central, LA; sisters, Tami Orgeron & Rhondalyn Orgeron, both of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Mack Woodie & wife Rachael of Columbus, GA, Matthew Woodie & wife Danielle, Lauren Woodie, and Theron Woodie, all of Sharpsburg, Decklyn Velarde & Emory Velarde of Madisonville, LA; and nieces, Jana Orgeron Watson & husband Travis of Central, LA, Brittany Orgeron Scott of Baton Rouge, LA, Heather Reno Robinson & husband Brian, and Heidi Reno all of Cleveland, MS.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by brothers, Mark Orgeron & Mitchell Orgeron; sister, Tracey Reno; nephew, Harold J. "Trey" Orgeron, III; and infant niece Tiffany Orgeron.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580