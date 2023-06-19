Mr. Michael Lee Coats, 65, of Newnan, formerly of Towanda, PA; Zephyrhills, FL; Henderson, NC; passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born January 17, 1958, in Sayre, PA to the late Robert Lee Coats & Doris Ann Mosier Coats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jace Michael Coats.
Mike grew up in Towanda, PA, and Zephyrhills, FL, and was a graduate of Zephyrhills High School in 1975. After high school, he earned his degree in Criminal Justice. Later, he completed courses in Genealogy at Duke University, allowing him to contribute in tracing the Coats and Mosier family trees. He enjoyed his lifelong profession of construction, which started with the training his father gave him in the carpentry trade. Further, he was passionate about the training he received from his parents as a Bible Student. That training led to his serving as an elder in the Christian congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for more than 35 years, allowing him to help many others come to an accurate knowledge of his God, Jehovah, including the promise found at John 5:28, 29, "Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out".
He leaves behind his cherished wife, Joy, who truly was the joy of his life; their children Jessica Marie McNeill & husband John of Sanford, NC, Jonathan Michael Coats and fiancé Crystal Johnson of Millersville, MD, Joel Michael Coats and wife Naomi of Butner, NC, Janel Marie Coats of Newnan, GA; sister Debra Gourd of Zephyrhills, FL, Beverly Parker of Zephyrhills, FL, brother Robert Coats and wife Patty of Tampa, FL, brother Stephen Coats and wife Debra of Ocala, FL; as well as grandchildren Jayla, Desarae, Allison, Rose, Jayden, Jonathan, Hayleigh, and Madison.
Memorial Services will be held July 15, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 530 Old Atlanta Hwy, Newnan, GA 30263, and all are welcome to attend. If interested in attending by way of Zoom, sending condolences, or would like to send flowers for the service, please email mlcoats53@hotmail.com for more information.
