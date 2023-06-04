Michael Allen “Hillbilly” Farmer, age 64, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital following a long health battle. Hillbilly grew up in Newnan, Georgia, before settling down in Whitesburg over 45 years ago.
He owned and operated Hillbilly Grease until retiring. He never met a stranger and became a PawPaw to every kid he met. Throughout the community, he was known for his generous heart and his volunteering, when he was in better health.
Hillbilly was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo & Marilyn Farmer; sister, Paula Farmer; and brother, Lonnie Farmer.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 30 years, Rhonda Farmer; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael & Missy Farmer of Carrollton, Georgia, and Mark & Kim Farmer of Whitesburg, Georgia; daughters & sons-in-law, Jennifer & Jimmy Kerr of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Ashleigh & Jake Bassett of Whitesburg, Georgia; grandchildren, Christian & Kaleigh Farmer, Courtney Farmer, Shannon Farmer, Randi Farmer, Niki Farmer, Olivia Farmer, Kaitence Vaughn, Shyann Vaughn, Mancy Whitten, Brandon & Lori Gardner, Nicole & Zach Neal, Brent & Madison Berry, Jessie Berry, and David & Katelyn Kerr; 11 great-grandchildren who were his heart; sisters, Gayl Harbuck, Gloria Hayes, and Brenda Hall; brother, Mac Farmer; special friend, Joey Nixon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Mount Zion Congregational Holiness Church (760 Lovvorn Farm Road, Carrollton, GA), with Pastor Curtis Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitesburg City Cemetery, with sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Hillbilly’s honor to Ronald McDonald House Charities, https://rmhc.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.