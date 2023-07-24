On July 23, 2023, God called his servant, Mary Lynn Summers Sprayberry to come home.
Mary Lynn was born December 30, 1932, in Newnan to the late John Thomas Summers & Ruth Butler Summers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Sprayberry and her great-grandson, Landon Sprayberry. Mrs. Sprayberry grew up in Newnan and graduated from Newnan High School in 1951. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Sprayberry. They would enjoy 70 years of marriage in Newnan where they raised their family, worked, and worshipped together. After many years of working together in the Sprayberry family Bar-B-Que business, in 1982 they opened Sprayberry's Small World in downtown Newnan where they outfitted many of Newnan's children until they retired in 1997.
Mrs. Sprayberry was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Newnan where she faithfully served until recently when her health began to fail. Her favorite places of ministry were interpreting the worship services for the deaf members of the congregation and caring for the bed babies during the Sunday School hour.
Survivors include children, Cindy (David) Joy, Nancy (David) Parks, Jim (Carol) Sprayberry, Jr, Ruth (Cass) DuCharme, Amy (Roger) Dawson; brother-in-law, Donald Sprayberry; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
The funeral service celebrating the life Mary Lynn lived is Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Newnan with Rev. Cass DuCharme officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The visitation is Tuesday, July 25, 2023, between 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice - Gentiva of Coweta County, GA at 2525 GA-34, Newnan, GA, 30265 or online at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GentivaFoundation/GHS.html. Contributions to this organization will support their compassionate care for individuals and families facing end-of-life situations. The family expresses their sincere thanks to Mrs. Sprayberry's loving and devoted caregivers, Carla, Kim & Michelle and to Gentiva Hospice.
