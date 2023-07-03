Mrs. Mary “Jackie” Stanford, 83, of Newnan, passed away, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born June 8, 1940, in Heard County, she was a daughter of the late Lynn Alius Smith and the late Ruby Parker Smith. Jackie was a longtime, active member of Welcome Road Baptist Church. She raised her daughters in church, and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a dedicated, loving mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Donald Stanford; 5 great- grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Smith and Cecil Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Vinson, Linda Van Puymbrouck (Tom), Beverly Walls (Tony), Donna Duke, Lisa Wilson and Terri Baker; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters, June Bowman and Janice Wolfe; and her loyal companion, Bella.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Welcome Road Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Odom and Pastor Joey Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive will friends from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service, at the church, on Wednesday.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary “Jackie” Stanford, please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.