Mary Eleanor Johnson (Donovan) of Newnan passed away June 20, 2023 at Grady Hospital, downtown Atlanta after a 3 week stay in Trauma ICU due to a brain injury resulting from a fall. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Jane Donovan and sister Anne Donovan of Saratoga Springs, New York; and brother Father Michael Donovan of Elkton, Maryland.
Mary grew up in Brooklyn & Queens, New York City. She graduated from St. Agnes Girls High School in College Point, NY & attended the University of St. John's in Jamaica, NY where she met her future husband, Bill. After 2 years, she left school to work at Time Magazine on Broadway in the heart of New York City. On December 26, 1964 she and Bill were married and moved to Pensacola, Florida where Bill was undergoing Navy Flight Training. After 6 years as a supportive and active Navy wife, they moved back to Long Island, NY to raise their family.
Mary raised six children, three of whom were adopted. She worked full-time as a Bowling Alley Manager, coached numerous youth soccer teams, and started a women's soccer league of over 1000 women. In her "spare" time, Mary was active in PTA, adoption organizations and helped Bill manage a youth soccer program of 1200 children. She travelled repeatedly to Asia to escort over 20 children to adoptive parents in the US who could not afford, or were unable, to travel.
In 1992, they moved to Fayetteville, Georgia subsequently coming to Newnan in 2005.
Shortly after moving to Georgia, Mary became very active in foster parenting caring for medically fragile or distressed young children. She helped care for 12 children. Additionally, for almost 40 years Mary cared for Bill's mom who lived with them until 2014. She loved music, dancing, and hosting large parties for friends and family. She was also an excellent bowler and avid golfer. Her home was always filled with music and was decorated throughout the year for every holiday occasion. Most of all, she loved people and always considered the needs and likes of other people before considering her own.
In lieu of flowers Mary would prefer a contribution towards a special education fund. If interested, please go to Ugift529.com and enter code V6A-J8N and your information.
A Memorial Service will be held at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, GA on Thursday, June 29, 2023. There will be a visitation at 1:00 pm, followed by a short Service at 2:00 pm, immediately after which there will be an informal reception to be held at Lake Redwine Plantation Clubhouse at 10 Redwine Plantation Drive, Newnan, GA. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include her husband of 58 years Bill Johnson of Newnan; sister Eileen Donovan of Queensbury, New York; sons Bill Johnson of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Michael Johnson of Newnan, Georgia, Matthew Johnson of Pensacola, Florida, Van Nguyen of West Covina, California; daughters Sarah Johnson of Cortlandt Manor, New York, Amy Bennett of Newnan Georgia; grandchildren Christopher Johnson, Emma Johnson, Anna Johnson, Grace Johnson, Jamie Hiltzheimer, Tiffany Santana, Phillip Nguyen, Jewel Jiang, Ethan Jiang, & great-grandson Kenzo Santana.
