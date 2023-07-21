Mary Anne Nalewako

Mary Anne (Mickey) Nalewako age 88, of Newnan, died on July 18, 2023.
She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 15, 1934, to Charles and Margaret Rooney.
She married her husband, Michael S. Nalewako, on April 8, 1961, and enjoyed 53 years happily married to a wonderful man. She is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Karen; and beloved grandchildren Renee, Lisa and Michael.
Mickey, as most of her friends knew her, graduated from St. Elizabeth College where she earned a B.S. degree with high honors in Business Administration and enjoyed a long career with General Electric in their Corporate Headquarters in New York City. She spent the last 24 years of her career with General Public Utilities Corporation headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. She was elected Corporate Secretary in 1988 and served in that capacity until her retirement in August 1999. She was a member of American Society of Corporate Secretaries and served as a member of their Education Committee and Corporate Practices Committee.
She also served as a Director of the United Way of Morris County, New Jersey. and as Fund Raising Chair of the United Way Women's Leadership Initiative Steering Committee.
Mickey and her husband moved to Newnan in 2001. A move which allowed them to spend considerable time with their son and his family. She and her husband joined Newnan Country Club that year and enjoyed the fellowship of the Club's membership. Mickey enjoyed playing golf with her friends.
There will be no viewing and a Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Father Terry Crone officiating.
