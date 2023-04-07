Marian Joye Holloway, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home in Newnan. She was born on December 6, 1943, to the late Henry G. Holloway and Nora Sue Moore Holloway.
Along with her parents, Marian is preceded in death by her niece, Jan Driver. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Wilson, Janice Driver and her husband Calvin; nieces and nephews, Joey Wilson (Linda), Jenny Pryor (Joe), Lori Hipp (Robert), Tim Wilson, and Jeffrey Driver (Diana). She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service celebrating Marian's life is Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
