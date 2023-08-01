Marian Cook Jackson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1934, in Newnan, GA to the late James Madison and Doris Quigley Cook.
Marian grew up walking to school in Grantville, GA. After high school, she attended and graduated from Massy Business College in Atlanta. Marian married her first love, Harvey P. Jackson, and after his station in Germany with the military, they began their life together. Marian and Harvey settled down in Decatur Ga where their first son Scott Jackson was born. Shortly after Scott’s arrival, the family moved to Charlotte, NC, where their second son, Ray Jackson was born. After that the family would move to Memphis, TN, Jackson, MS, and then finally back to Atlanta, GA where Harvey would work for Simmions. Harvey actually won a trip while working at Simmions and was able to take Marian traveling through Europe seeing France and England for two weeks of wining and dining.
Marian would go on to work for NorthSide Hospital in many different departments and would retire after 25 years. Marian and Harvey were able to buy the house of their dreams, in a neighborhood called Glastonbury, where Marian enjoyed working in her yard, painting, and making the home hers. Many occasions would be spent here from Christmas to Birthdays, and you name it, she would cook it. Christmas became the most special time when grandchildren were born, and families grew.
Harvey lost his battle with emphysema in 2007 and after that, Marian was living alone and the family grew apart, as those things happen, but although her health would slowly decline, she kept on going full stride until her health would no longer let her. She fought courageously through the falls, infections, and dementia until she took her last breath with her loving son and caregiver, Ray by her side.
The graveside service celebrating Marian’s life is Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Newnan with Rev. Winston Skinner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Thursday at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan.
Along with her parents, Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey P. Jackson. She is survived by her children, James Scott Jackson of Carrollton, GA, and Ray Alan Jackson of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Heather Adams Iversen of Ellijay, GA, Daniel Jackson of Carrollton, GA; great-grandchildren, Canyon Adams (18), Kyleigh Adams (16), Ellie Iversen (6) and Isla Iversen (3), all of Ellijay, GA.
