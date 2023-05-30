Mrs. Marcia Poole Moore, 89, of Newnan passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home. She was born July 7, 1933, in Raleigh, NC, to the late Dr. Robert Franklin Poole, former President of Clemson University, and Margaret Bradley Poole. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Kenneth Light Moore, also of Newnan. She is preceded in death by brothers, Dr. Robert (Harriet) Franklin Poole, Jr, Thomas (Bobi) Bradley Poole, William (Ann) James Poole, and sister, Margaret (James) Poole Cuttino.
Marcia grew up in Clemson, SC and graduated from Furman University. She and Ken married in Clemson, SC and have a deep love for their Clemson Tigers. She moved to Newnan in 1988 and has been a long-standing member of Newnan Presbyterian Church along with the Women in the Church, where she volunteered for numerous roles. Marcia taught elementary school at Elm Street and White Oak. Marcia, the epitome of a Southern Lady, was known for loving her God, her family, and her friends.
Marcia will be laid to rest in Clemson, SC, with a service at a later date. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Newnan Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1107, Newnan, GA 30263. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
Survivors include daughters, Margie (Steve) Gallman of Davidson, NC, Marcia (Jeff) Sosebee of Charleston, SC; son, Kenny (Chris) Moore of Hamilton, GA; grandchildren Kristi (Andy) Eaton of Cornelius, NC, Sara Gallman of Davison, NC, Hugh (Brandi) Turner of Midland, GA, Marci Turner of Charleston, SC, Rachel (Payton) Wainwright of Midland, GA; great grandchildren, Mic Turner, Mia Turner.
