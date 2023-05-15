Mrs. Lucille Young Gordon, 88 of Humble, TX passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born May 16, 1934, in Coweta County, GA, the daughter of the late Joseph Roland Young and Bessie Estoria (Elmore) Young.
Lucille, better known as Lucy, grew up in Moreland, GA and graduated from Newnan High School in 1952 where she was a member of the Beta Club and attended Georgia Girls State the summer before her senior year. After high school, she went to work for Hamilton Arnall Insurance Agency. On December 27, 1953, she married Ralph Hodges Gordon of Welcome, GA in a ceremony held in Camilla, GA and was happily married for 67 years. They moved to Columbia, SC during Ralph's service in the U.S. Army, where she worked for Tate-Sturkie Thompson Insurance Agency. They returned to Atlanta in 1955 where she worked for American Casualty Company until their daughter, Linda, was born in 1958. Following the birth of their son, Paul, in 1961 she returned to the work force in 1967 working for Arthur Benefield Builders until she retired in 1995.
She was a longtime member of Gordon Street Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, a charter member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Marietta, and most recently was an affiliate member of First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood, TX. She served as both a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and served on many building committees for Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, traveling, sharing stories of her childhood in Moreland, bestowing love on their dogs, and cooking. Many of her favorite dishes have appeared in numerous Eastminster Presbyterian Church cookbooks, including one dedicated in her honor.
In her retirement years, she and Ralph loved spending time with friends and family at their weekend home in Choestoe Village in Blairsville, GA. She also loved spending time with her three grandsons and great grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph, as well as her siblings Giles Thompson Young, twin siblings who died at birth, Sara Ruth Young Coggin, John Jacob Young, Joe Roland Young, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Lonnie Helms of Humble, TX; son and son-in-law, Paul Gordon and Glenn Schwarz of Asheville, NC; three grandchildren, Nathan Helms and his wife Christina of Edmond, OK, Timothy Helms and his wife Jessica of Bixby, OK and Corey Helms of Moore, OK; great grandson Ian Helms of Bixby, OK; sister Mary Effie Bridges of Welcome, brother Charles Wesley Young; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and both life-long and more recent friends.
The funeral service is Saturday, May 27, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with nephew Rev. Randy Gordon officiating. The visitation is Saturday afternoon at McKoon Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30062, White Oak Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2796 Gordon Road, Senoia, GA 30276, or Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094.
