Funeral services for Lucille Floyd, 85, of Sharpsburg, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865. Minister Louis Winchester Jr. will officiate.
Mrs. Floyd, who passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her home in Sharpsburg, was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 2- 6 p.m. (Facial covering is required.)
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: three children, Michael (Barbara) Woods of Linden, New Jersey, Marcella (Larry) White of Sharpsburg, and Marshaneal Scott of Auburn, Alabama; daughter-in-love, Ingrid Fish of Newnan; five grandchildren, Azure D. Gaskins of District Heights, Maryland, Andrea Fish of Roselle, New Jersey, Hassan Miller of Newark, New Jersey, Miya Fish of Newnan and William White of Sharpsburg; three brothers, Lentie C. Thomas of Opelika, Alabama, Monree Thomas of Tuskegee, Alabama, and Jesse Thomas of East Point, Georgia; fifteen great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing.
