Louise A. Wilbanks, 89 of Newnan passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born March 13, 1934 in Ellijay, GA to the late Clarence Henry Crook and Vester Burgess Crook.
Louise is survived by her sons, William “Tony” Wilbanks and his fiancé’ Lucy Duncan Robbins and Mark Wilbanks; grandchildren, Camille Heard and husband Hunter, Will Wilbanks; great-grandson, Wilks Heard.; siblings, Grady Crook and Dorothy Fox.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA with Rev. Ron Whitlock officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
