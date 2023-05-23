Mrs. Loris Anne "Lori" Lassetter, 77 of Newnan, GA passed away Tuesday morning, May 23, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born December 7, 1945, in Macon, GA. She was adopted by the late Loris Cullen Chambliss and Anne Elizabeth Mathews of Roberta, GA.
Lori grew up in Roberta, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of Crawford County High School at sixteen years old. She attended Georgia Southern University for three years studying piano and voice in the music department. She moved to Newnan, GA in 1965 and began working for Dr. Ernest Proctor at PAPP Clinic. She continued working as a medical secretary for twenty-two years.
The funeral is Friday, May 26, 2023, at 2:00 o'clock at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St, Newnan with Dr. Jerry Lassetter and Dr. Paul Dennis officiating. The visitation is Friday at 1:00 o'clock, just prior to the memorial service. Rather than flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include husband, Jerry Lamar Lassetter, Sr.; son, Jerry Lassetter, Jr and wife, Mary Kathryn; grandchildren, Julia Kate Lassetter, Ella Marie Lassetter, and James Russell Lassetter of Youngsville, NC.
