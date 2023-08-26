Lizanna Winow Paramore Vickery passed away on August 25, 2023. She was born to John Franklin and Clara Smith Paramore on October 2, 1924, in Worth County, Georgia. Her mother died in 1925, and her father later married Ethel Shiver Privette, who was the only mother Winow ever knew.
After graduating from high school in Turner County, Georgia (where she played on the girls’ basketball team), she married William Hubert Brown. He entered the military and served in Europe during World War II. He completed his service, and the couple moved to Newnan, Georgia, where he owned a construction company. They had three children.
Her first marriage ended, and she later married Thomas H. Vickery, Jr., who worked as a Newnan City police officer for many years, she went back to school and became an LPN. She worked at Newnan Hospital for almost thirty years. She often recalled fondly her good times with the doctors, nurses, and other co-workers there, her “2-A” family.
After her retirement, with Tom’s health failing, they moved to Griffin, Georgia to be near one of their sons. She attended Griffin First United Methodist Church, and she served as president of her Sunday school class for several years. She made many unforgettable, close friends in Griffin, and until about the time she turned 94 years old, she served as the designated driver for their luncheons, visiting trips, and going to church.
Due to some physical impairments, Winow moved back to Newnan in 2020 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. When able, she attended St. Barnabas Anglican Church, where she was admired and loved by the whole parish. Her health continued to decline, necessitating her moving to residential care in February of this year.
Winow is predeceased by her husband, five siblings, and three stepchildren. She is survived by her children, Gary William Brown and his wife, Carla; John Scott Brown and his wife, Brenda; Gregory Hubert Brown and his wife, Barbara; and Samuel Clark Vickery and his wife, Janet. In addition, she is survived by one stepson, Tommy Vickery, step-in-laws, Gina Vickery and Stan Jones, and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Ann Cowan and her staff at Corinth Road Personal Care Home and to the nurses and staff at Sacred Journey Hospice for their tireless, compassionate care of Winow during her final journey.
A graveside burial service at Oak Hill will be planned for a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580