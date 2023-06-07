Linda Louise (Garland) Giles passed away peacefully at her home on June 6 after a prolonged illness. She was the beloved wife of Timothy Dean Giles and mother to Heather Bosley and Holly (Brandon) Caldwell and stepmother to Amy and Kelly Giles. She is survived by her husband, four children and seven grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Louise Garland and leaves behind two sisters and three brothers.
Linda was born in Concord, NH on January 17, 1950 and grew up in Stowe, VT. She was a Commercial Insurance Agent at her parents’ agency until she married Tim in 1979. She was a Master Gardener in Connecticut and Georgia and was the President of the local “Down to Earth Organic Gardening Association” until her illness prevented continuing involvement. Linda also had her own business creating stained glass ornaments and pictures for many years.
A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA 30263. Rev. Blair Walker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to your local gardening club.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580