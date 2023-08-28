Lieutenant (Ret.) Willie J. Morris

Willie J. Morris “Bird,” 80, of Newnan passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born July 1, 1943, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Lillie Mae Morris and Earnest Williams.
Willie J. made history in June of 1968 when he was offered and accepted the responsibility to become one of the very first of four African American men in the community to join the Newnan Police Department.
He worked as a Patrol Officer for eight years and then Patrol Sergeant for another eight years. After several accolades and acknowledgments, Sgt. Morris was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. As lieutenant, he consistently trained, developed and promoted officers until his retirement on July 28, 2005, after 37 years of loyal service to the community.
While working with the Newnan Police Department, “Bird” continued to protect and serve the community he loved. In 1972, he was a security guard for the newly opened Bank of Coweta, and he started Morris Plumbing Services in 1974. Willie J. had two passions — Pittsburgh Steelers football and the Newnan Riders Motorcycle Club.
Willie J. Morris was preceded in death by his parents Lillie Mae Morris and Earnest Williams; grandparents Lena and Luther Morgan; sisters Louise Morris Bostick, Betty Morris Goode and Barbara Morris; brother Thomas Wade Morris.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sylvia A. Stargell Morris; his two sons, Willie Jay Morris, Jr (Helen) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Jeffery Bernard Morris (Shelia) of Newnan; grandchildren Kenneth Dukes (Terricka), Brandon Smith, Keiona Bailey Morris; great grandchildren Kamrin and Jayden; brother Charlie Cato Jr. of Lagrange, Georgia; sister Marcia Morris Lankford of Acworth, Georgia; sister-in-law Patricia Morris of Newnan; brother-in-law James Goode of Jonesboro, Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a visitation on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, 168 Greenville Street, Newnan, GA.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, 11 a.m. at Saint Smyrna Baptist Church, 68 Heery Road, Newnan with the Rev. James Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
