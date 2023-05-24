Mr. Leland Harrell “Cuz” Alexander, Jr, age 89 of Palmetto, GA passed from this life to the next on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Mr. Alexander was born in Lewisburg, AL to the late Leland Harrell Alexander, Sr and the late Pearl Reid Alexander. He graduated from Holt High School in Tuscaloosa, AL where he lettered in football and was voted “Funniest Classmate” by his Senior class.
Upon graduation, Leland joined the US Navy where he served as a Seaman aboard the USS Telfair during the Korean War. After his discharge in 1960, he attended North Georgia Technical College where he received his certification in small engine and television repair and then went on to work in Atlanta for Southern Airways, (later Republic, Northwest and Delta), as a Customer Service Representative and Supervisor for the next 32 years. After retirement, he worked part-time as a bailiff for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department and full-time as the best PaPaw two little girls could ever ask for.
Mr. Alexander loved his country, small animals, Alabama football and making people laugh. He was a Freemason, (Palmetto Lodge #74); served on the Planning Advisory Board for the City of Palmetto and was a member of Palmetto First United Methodist Church. He was most recently a resident of Rock Creek Manor in Jasper, GA where he had many friends, secretly fed stray cats and was the unofficial hype man for all the Bingo games.
Leland is preceded to Heaven by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nancy Streets Alexander; his sister, Sybil Franks of Carnesville, GA and half-brother, Raymond Alexander of Tuscaloosa, AL.
He is missed by daughters Angela Sharp (Andy) of Blue Ridge, GA and Amanda Alexander of Vidalia, GA; grand daughters Meg and Given Sharp as well as family members Russell, Helen and Kyle Franks; Arthur Alexander, Sylvia Waldo and many much-loved cousins, in-laws and friends.
A remembrance service will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1:30 at Palmetto United Methodist Church, 504 Church St, Palmetto, GA 30268, with Rev. Ronald Capes officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, GA 30263. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 12:30 until the time of service at the church.