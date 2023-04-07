Ms. Leesa Marie Veal, age 61, of Newnan, GA 30263, passed away Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, GA. She was born January 17, 1962 in Newnan, GA to the late Rev. Cecil Thompson.
In addition to her parents, Leesa is proceeded in death by her spouse, Donnie Veal Sr. Leesa had such a big heart. She clothed, fed, and welcomed in anyone who was in need. She was a fun-loving hippie at heart and was not afraid to speak her mind. Her world revolved around her family and friends, and life will never be the same without her. Love, peace, and happiness is what Leesa lived her life by. She will always be missed but will remain forever in our hearts.
Visitation services will be held Monday, April 10th, 2023 at McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory from 9:00 am-11:00 am located at 38 Jackson Street Newnan, GA 30263. Funeral services begin at 11:00 am and will be officiated by Rev. Jerome Mitchell.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include mother, Joyce Thompson; husband, Carlton Mathis; sons, Donnie Joe Veal Jr (Christy Veal) and David Russell Veal; Daughter Alicia Marie Clifton (Kris Clifton); Grandchildren Marcus DeWayne Veal, Michael David Veal, Derek Russell Veal, Iris(Cyara) J. Veal, Cerenity Catherine Veal, Alayna Marie-Elizabeth Drew, Ariana Jayce Brooks, and baby Khloe Veal.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.