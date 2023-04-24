Laura Lee Gage, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home in Newnan. She was born on April 6, 1966, in East Point, Georgia, to John Howard Gage Jr. and Laura Chafin Gage.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, John Howard Gage Jr. She is survived by her mother, Laura Chafin Gage; sisters, Loretha Gage and Annette Dodgen; nieces, Sabrina Dodgen and Lydia Norman. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, whom she thought of as her children, Rose Bud, B.B.G., Perry Mason, Paul, Timone, Ben Matlock, Thomas Magnum and Princess. She also leaves behind Darlene Norton, Dallas McGee and Dane McGee, who have become family over the years and were so deeply loved by Laura.
The funeral service celebrating the life Laura lived is Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., in Newnan with Pastor David Arrington officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Laura's name to the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society online at www.nchsrescue.org/donate or the American Cancer Society online at www.donate.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
