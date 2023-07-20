June Whitfield Davis went home to be with Her Lord on June 26, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home in Newnan, GA with family by her side. June, born in Atlanta, GA on April 15, 1940, to the late, Ernest L. Whitfield, Sr. and Mollie Stewart Whitfield.
June raised her girls and was a homemaker for many years but also had a career in insurance as an agent working for several employers. Everyone always enjoyed having June in the office as she had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Her work always got done but always with a sense of fun when she was around.
She was a loving mother to her girls serving as cheer coach, softball mother, room mother, Girl Scout leader and much more. And, in later years, the lights of her life were her grandson and great grandson. June made a special impact on all who knew her. It’s hard to forget her mischievous nature and she will be missed greatly.
June was preceded in death by her loving parents; and by two siblings, Geraldine Gamble and Glenn E. Whitfield.
June is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Wayne Davis; daughters, Kelley Lynn Daviss, and Pepper Daviss Ware (Mark); grandson, Kolby D. Ware; great-grandson, Avery Bishop; special family friend, Karen L. Lineberry; and her best friend of 55 years, Mary Jane Starley. She is also survived by two siblings, Ernest L. Whitfield, Jr. (Gabi) and David M. Whitfield (Sue); as well as two brothers-in-law, Gerald Gamble and Glenn Davis. June hails from a large loving family and is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM, 135 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery, College Park. Pallbearers were Austin Gamble, Delwyn Gamble, David R. Whitfield, Daniel Whitfield, Brett Davis, and Tommy Highton.
