June Whitfield Davis went home to be with Her Lord on June 26, 2023.
She passed away peacefully at her home in Newnan, with family by her side. June, born in Atlanta on April 15, 1940, to the late Ernest L. Whitfield Sr. and Mollie Stewart Whitfield.
June raised her girls and was a homemaker for many years but also had a career in insurance as an agent working for several employers. Everyone always enjoyed having June in the office as she had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Her work always got done but always with a sense of fun when she was around. She was a loving mother to her girls serving as cheer coach, softball mother, room mother, Girl Scout leader and much more. And, in later years, the lights of her life were her grandson and great-grandson. June made a special impact on all who knew her. It’s hard to forget her mischievous nature and she will be missed greatly.
June was preceded in death by her loving parents; and by two siblings, Geraldine Gamble and Glenn E. Whitfield.
June is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Wayne Davis; daughters, Kelley Lynn Davis and Pepper Davis Ware (Mark); grandson, Kolby D. Ware; great-grandson, Avery Bishop; special family friend, Karen L. Lineberry; and her best friend of 55 years, Mary Jane Starley. She is also survived by two siblings, Ernest L. Whitfield Jr. (Gabi) and David M. Whitfield (Sue); as well as two brothers-in-law, Gerald Gamble and Glenn Davis. June hails from a large, loving family and is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1 p.m., 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269 with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery, College Park.
Pallbearers were Austin Gamble, Delwyn Gamble, David R. Whitfield, Daniel Whitfield, Brett Davis and Tommy Highton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carmichaelhemperleypeachtree.com for the Davis family.