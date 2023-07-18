Luke 1:45 very simply states “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her.”
Juanita Delilah Ganues began her life journey of love and service in Pickens County, GA in the little town of Talking Rock on April 6, 1934. Her father, William Franklin Ganues, Sr., worked for the railroad.
Her mother was Clara Belle Cagle Ganues. Her father’s railroad job involved frequent moves before the family finally settled in the Madras community in 1956. Her father would work for the railroad for 48 years and her mother was the well-known postmaster in Madras from 1974 – 1981.
Juanita had a similar work ethic as her parents and worked for Royal Molded Products, later known as Olsonite for 37 years. Juanita was devoted to her parents and was their primary caregiver in the later years of their lives.
To the benefit of her friends and family, she was definitely in her element when she was in the kitchen. She loved cooking for her family gatherings; her lasagna, mac and cheese, and red velvet cake were legendary. Juanita never had children of her own, but her life was full of the activities of her nieces and nephews, and nothing pleased her more than a road trip with them for events or beach trips.
Juanita’s faith in God was the foundation for every facet of her life. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for over 50 years. She gave freely of her time and resources whenever an opportunity arose.
She was truly a cheerful giver. Up until her passing, she managed the finances for the cemetery trust fund. As the years passed, Juanita dealt with the passing of her parents, her brothers Billy (Dot) Ganues and Kenneth Ganues; her sisters Mary Louise Ganues and Myra (Raymond) Miller. Of her siblings, she is survived by her brother, Randall (Brenda) Ganues of Murfreesboro, TN, her sister-in-law Dorothy Ganues of Marietta, GA, and Sudie (Ronald) Brown of Newnan, GA. As God continually fulfilled His promises to her, He also knew that Juanita had fulfilled her promises to Him, and so, she gently laid her head upon her pillow, cast her eyes upward, and softly crossed over into eternity.
Juanita was a loving sister to Sudie Ann Ganues Brown and her husband Ronald. And, oh, how she loved being a Nini to Stephanie (Stephen) Sibley, Clara Heggood, Mckenzie Sibley, K. T. (Hunter) Weickum, Heather (Cody) West, Caroline Sibley, Kip (Cosby Ellis) Heggood, Wrenley, Karsyn, and Hazel, all of Newnan. There is a much larger extended family of other Ganues nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Juanita’s life will be celebrated every day for as long as there are those for whom she cared.
Their precious memories of her will always be a part of every gathering. Family and friends will gather at McKoon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to honor her exemplary life and service to God. It will be led by her pastor, Matthew Myers of Macedonia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park beside her beloved parents.
Those who may wish to do so, might consider a memorial donation in her name to Macedonia Baptist Church, 1504 Macedonia Road, Newnan, GA 30263 or online mbcnewnan.com. Please leave a message of comfort for the family at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory 770-253-4580.