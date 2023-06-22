Mrs. Joyce Mobley Wheeler of Palmetto passed away June 21, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Godwin and her partner, John Hudson of Pittsburgh, PA; Janet Harris and her husband Johnny of Newnan; brother, Bobby Mobley and his wife Beverly of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Chris Harris and his wife Melissa of Lula, GA; Heather Chester and her husband Jason of Panama City Beach, FL; Jennifer Godwin of Peachtree City, GA; great grandchildren, Joseph Chester; Rose Harris; Emily Chester; C.J. Elfer and Lucy Elfer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 o’clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhoe.com.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.