Joseph "Jody" Eiland

"He Has told you, O man, what is good and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with God." Micah 6:8.
On September 21, 1941, in the little town of Langdale, Alabama, Raymond Lee Eiland and Annie Evelyn Smith Eiland welcomed a son into their family. Langdale was built on the banks of the Chattahoochee River and was home to the thriving textile miles that covered the south in that era.
The textile mills provided housing for their employees and it was on this deep sense of community that Joseph Lee "Jody" Eiland first came to know of the God who created him, the people in the village who loved and watched out for each other, and the makings of the rich relationships which would shape his entire life.
Jody found love early in his life and married Margaret Ansley Hand. Jody would move his family to Newnan after he went to work for the company that would become Shaw Industries. He and Ansley would have a wonderful life together until her death in 1999. He retired from Shaw after serving them for 44 years.
As time passed, Jody became acquainted with a lady who, herself, had experienced the unexpected loss of her marriage partner. Their children worked together and engineered their introduction! Their relationship would blossom into romance and their eventual marriage.
Jody and June, from the very first, made it a vow to blend their families and make sure everyone felt included in this new family. They were very successful in this endeavor. After Jody left Shaw, he worked for the Coweta County School System in the facilities maintenance division until he retired.
Jody's and June's faith in God was firmly planted in Macedonia Baptist Church. Their service to their church was evidenced by their generous gifts of their time and resources. A favorite activity for Jody and June was The Young at Heart group. Many hours of fellowship bonded great friendships within this group.
Jody loved God's great creations of this Earth and all the flowers, rocks, and koi fish he could bring into his little Garden of Eden at his home. Nothing was more satisfying for him than sitting on his back porch in the evening enjoying the sunset and his perfectly manicured landscape. To know Jody Eiland was to have a friend who took joy in your good times and would help carry you through your difficult times.
In addition to his parents, Jody was preceded in death by his sister LaRue (and Leon) Hurst. Jody is survived by his devoted wife June Eiland. Also surviving is his son, Todd (and Deanna) Eiland. His sibling is Jimmy (and Marsha) Eiland. June's children whom he loved as his own are Jay (and Debra) Sewell, Julie (and Kevin) Couch.
Jody personified the doting grandfather. The lucky grands are Margaret Ann Eiland, Joseph and Stephanie Eiland, Amber and David Rowe, Trey and Chelsey Sewell, Autumn and Austin Duncan, Abbey and Dionis Felix, and Sophey Sewell.
There was plenty of love to go around for the great-grandchildren Ansley Eiland, Josie Eiland, David Rowe, Charley Sewell, and Indy Felix.
Also surviving is his niece Jennifer (and Chris) Harmon. His nephews are Kevin Eiland, Dean (and Mary) Hurst, Dale (and Dana) Hurst. His sister-in-law is Joyce Hand Gooden. Not to be left out, is his furry four-legged friend and constant companion, Cody.
The life and example of this good man will be remembered in a celebratory service at Macedonia Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 4:00 PM. It will be led by his pastors Matthew Myers and Kevin Couch.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 PM at the church. The interment will be later in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Valley Alabama.
It is the family's request that memorial contributions in Jody's memory be made to Macedonia Baptist Church 1504 Macedonia Road Newnan GA 30263.
