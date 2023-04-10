Joseph Edward Bromirski, age 36, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Spartanburg, S.C., on June 17, 1986.
Joey is survived by his wife, Leah Bromirski, children, Christian Bromirski, Haley Bromirski, Ava Jayne Bromirski, Ryan Bromirski. He is also survived by his mom and dad, Scott and Sandra Plunkett, his siblings, Jason Bromirski, Rebecca Lane (Ashley), Josh Plunkett, Sam Plunkett and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The memorial service celebrating the life Joey lived is Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at SouthCrest Church, 365 International Park, in Newnan, with Pastor Matt McFadden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Joey's name to SouthCrest Church, 365 International Park, Newnan, GA 30265. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
