Joseph Allen Wilkins, born May 11th 1984 in Newnan GA. Died April 30th 2023 at Newnan Piedmont Hospital. His mind, body and spirit can now rest from his battle with Type 1 Diabetes. He adored anything with wheels or a motor and from the first time he took off on his first bike without even the help of training wheels, he has always been on the go. Only one thing he loved more, was being a Dad. He was so proud of his “Babies” as he called them. He never missed a chance to brag about them. He will be missed by so many.
He was proceeded in death by his Mother, Patricia Wilkins; his Grandparents, Shirley and William Holeman; Sarah and Calvin Wilkins. He leaves behind four Children, JoJo, Dallas, Mason and Jase. His Ex-Partner/Co-Parent, Jackie Cole; Father, William Wilkins; Sister, Shannon Wilkins Buchanan (William); Brother, Patrick Wilkins; and also many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
We will be having a Celebration Of Life on his birthday May 11th . Please contact family for details.