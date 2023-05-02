Jordynn Elizabeth (Brown) Williams, 35, of Snellville, Ga., passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 29, 2023, following an extended illness. She was born on November 7, 1987, in Newnan, Ga., the daughter of Rick Brown, now of Cumming, Ga., and Melissa (King) Brown of Waleska, Ga.
A graduate of Newnan High School, Jordynn earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of North Georgia. She began her teaching career at Sweetwater Middle School in Lawrenceville and went on to earn her master’s degree in education from Thomas University.
Jordynn lived a life as colorful and free-spirited as the Lisa Frank memorabilia she loved to collect. She always approached life with childlike wonder and remained a fan of Snoopy and all things Disney throughout her life. As a lover of children, she was devoted to sharing with them her love of books and the joys of reading and learning. She adored her husband, Joshua Williams of Snellville, and loved her friends deeply as well. It was important to Jordynn that those in her life knew they were loved and accepted, as she couldn’t stand to see a person or animal shunned or mistreated.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jordynn’s survivors include Tammy Newell of Waleska, Ga., whom she affectionately referred to as her “bonus mom”; her brothers, David (Adrie) Brown of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and William Brown of Cumming; her grandmother, Elizabeth King of Pea Ridge, Ark.; her uncle and aunt, John and Robbie King of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Bob King of Pea Ridge, Ark.; paternal grandparents, Paul and Joada Van Hook of Highfill, Ark.; and paternal uncle, Jim Brown of Bentonville, Ark.
A celebration of Jordynn’s life will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. at The Orchard Church, 1950 Hwy. 81 South in Loganville, Ga. In honor of Jordynn’s bright, joyful personality, all who knew her are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear brightly colored clothing. To honor her love of children and animals, her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts in Jordynn’s memory be made to the children’s hospital of your choice or to your local animal shelter.